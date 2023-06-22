Former Rep. Will Hurd enters GOP nomination race with attacks on Trump

Former Rep. Will Hurd of Texas announced that he is running for president Thursday, staking out the anti-Trump lane in a Republican field that largely has been careful in its criticism of the former president.

Hurd was direct in his denunciation of Donald Trump, calling him a “failed politician” in an announcement video that said Republicans deserve a better standard bearer.

“If we nominate a lawless, selfish, failed politician like Donald Trump, who lost the House, the Senate and the White House, we all know Joe Biden will win again,” Hurd said.

Hurd, a former CIA officer, served three terms in the House before opting not to run again in 2020. In Congress, he established a reputation for independence. Hurd, who is Black, voted against his party on several key votes related to Trump’s rhetoric and policy, such as a Democrat-led resolution condemning Trump for remarks telling non-white members of Congress they should “go back” to other countries. Hurd also voted against repeal of the 2010 health care law known as the Affordable Care Act.

Although he has criticized Trump, Hurd voted against impeaching him in 2019. Explaining his decision on the House floor, he said the American people had learned of “bungling foreign policy decisions” but stopped short of saying Trump’s conduct was impeachable beyond a reasonable doubt. He also decried the process, saying it set a precedent for impeachment turning into a “weaponized political tool.”