Senate Democrats reject measure to block pistol brace rule

Senate Democrats voted down a joint resolution Thursday that sought to block a Biden administration rule that toughens regulations on firearms with stabilizing braces.

The 49-50 party-line vote on the Republican-backed measure, which passed the House but faced a veto threat from President Joe Biden, is the latest clash between GOP lawmakers and the administration over efforts to address gun violence and mass shootings.

Regulators took action on brace-equipped firearms after the devices were used in multiple mass shootings. Democrats say the regulation is needed to prevent more deaths and the rule helps protect the public from dangerous weapons that are more concealable than long guns.

Republicans contend the regulation violates Second Amendment rights and would expose unknowing gun owners to criminal liability. They also argue the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has given conflicting messages in the past on the topic.

Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana tore into the rule during a debate Thursday and even showed off a pistol brace on the Senate floor to make his point, saying the device was created to help people who are disabled. The pistol brace rule is simply a way to subject pistols to more “smothering” regulations, he said.