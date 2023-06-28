Alaska to receive most per-capita aid in broadband funding rollout

The Biden administration's long-awaited allocation of high-speed internet funding will give 19 states at least $1 billion each in federal aid from a 2021 infrastructure law, with Alaska, West Virginia, Wyoming and Montana leading the list in per capita aid.

Texas is slated to receive the most money, $3.3 billion, followed by California at $1.9 billion and Missouri at $1.7 billion from funding that targets rural or remote areas. Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Michigan, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington are also among the states that will receive over $1 billion each.

“It’s the biggest investment in high-speed internet ever,” President Joe Biden said Monday in Washington, D.C. “For today’s economy to work for everyone, access is just as important as electricity or water or other basic services.”

The state-by-state allocations also show the benefits for heavily Republican states even as GOP members of Congress criticize Biden and Democrats for spending in the first two years of the administration. Congress provided the internet funding in a 2021 law when both chambers were controlled by Democrats.

States that voted for former President Donald Trump in 2020 will get 56 percent, or $23.4 billion, of the money, a reflection of the lack of high-speed internet service in many of them. States that voted for Biden will get 42 percent, or $17.6 billion. Another 1.5 percent, or $637 million, would go to territories that don't have electoral votes, like Guam and Puerto Rico. The administration said it will deliver most of the aid over the next two years.