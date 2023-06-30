‘Pariah’ vs. ‘May be far worse’: Swing voters have a clear choice on handling Putin

President Joe Biden and his top aides, again, are out of step on Russia and Vladimir Putin, this time in the aftermath of an apparent failed mutiny.

Still, the contrast for independent and anti-Donald Trump Republican voters between Biden and his most likely 2024 general election foe could not be clearer.

On Russia, Team Biden has portrayed a methodical policy process run by career foreign policy and national security professionals. Trump, largely a team of one on his Moscow policy, has continued his coy defenses of the embattled Russian leader whose military has fired missiles into Ukrainian apartment buildings.

“A big mess in Russia, but be careful what you wish for. Next in may be far worse!” Trump wrote Monday on social media.

In direct contrast, Biden on Wednesday again cast doubt on Putin’s strength and future, telling reporters he “has become a bit of a pariah around the world.”