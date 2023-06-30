White House Afghanistan planning lacked ‘urgency,’ report finds

The Biden administration lacked “a sufficient sense of urgency” when planning for the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, according to an after-action report released Friday by the State Department.

The unclassified version of the report, spanning 24 pages, lays out in detail the obstacles the government encountered in planning for the withdrawal, which grew chaotic as Afghanistan became overrun by Taliban fighters far more quickly than officials had expected.

The report will likely provide ammunition to congressional critics of the Biden administration who have spent months investigating alleged missteps by the State Department. Confusion and desperation on the ground in Kabul ultimately led to the death of 13 U.S. servicemembers and dozens of Afghans. It also left thousands of Afghans with ties to the U.S. government stranded in Afghanistan.

Asked about the State Department report on Friday, President Joe Biden defended his administration's handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan. "I was right," he told reporters, adding that currently U.S. forces are "getting help" from the Taliban and al-Qaida is "not there." While the new report acknowledges that mistakes were made, Biden did not.

The shambolic withdrawal has drawn widespread condemnation, mostly from Republicans but including some Democrats, who contend that the several key missteps and poor decisions by the administration resulted in a disastrous end to the two decades of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan.