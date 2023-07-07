Biden administration targets unexpected health costs

The Biden White House announced a trio of steps aimed at protecting patients from unexpected health care costs on Friday, with new actions surrounding short-term health plans, surprise medical bills and medical debt.

The Department of Health and Human Services’ proposed rule to limit the scope of short-term health plans would unwind a key Trump administration health care push and act on a long-held Democratic priority. The new surprise billing guidelines seek to prevent health care providers and insurers from getting around loopholes in the nascent legislation to ensure patients don’t end up with unexpected costs. And a tri-agency request for information will explore if the use of medical debt credit cards and loans help or hurt patients in the long run.

All of these actions are part of what the Biden administration said are efforts to crack down on hidden fees across the economy.

“No one should go bankrupt trying to get and keep themself or their family healthy. CMS is committed to a more transparent, fair, and accountable health system for the people we serve,” Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said in a statement.

Short-term plans

The new rule proposed Friday by CMS would limit short-term health care plans to three months, with a maximum of four months if extended, rather than the up to three-year short-term plans allowed by the Trump administration. The proposed rule also would prevent these short-term plans from mimicking comprehensive health insurance. The plans are meant to be a temporary bridge, not regular health coverage, the administration said.