Senators say adding flights to National could slow FAA bill

The senators from Maryland and Virginia indicated Monday that they would oppose the chamber’s Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill if it adds long-distance flight slots to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, saying the airport is already at capacity.

Under a perimeter rule by Congress set in the 1960s, National is essentially a short-haul airport, limited to flights within 1,250 miles with some exemptions. Democratic Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia and Benjamin L. Cardin and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland have opposed proposals from Delta Air Lines Inc. and lawmakers like Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., to add as many as 28 additional flight slots into the airport and 28 out, a total of 56.

The senators said at a Monday news conference at National that the extra flights would overload an airport already at capacity and siphon customers from the Washington Dulles International Airport, which has no flight restrictions but is located roughly 30 miles from downtown Washington. National is fewer than 5 miles away.

Advocates for additional slots and perimeter exemptions at National, such as Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation ranking member Ted Cruz, R-Texas, are aiming to add them to the chamber’s FAA reauthorization bill, which the panel could mark up as soon as next week. Warner, Kaine, Cardin and Van Hollen said the issue will slow down the bill’s passage.

“To add 56 more flights, it would upset all of these balances that are maintained by operating the airports the way that they're currently operated,” Kaine said. “Let's get an FAA bill done, and let's not cloud up that important priority with members of Congress, who frankly aren't experts in this, thinking they can micromanage something that they don't truly understand.”