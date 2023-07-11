‘Caveat emptor’: 2024 will be the biggest stealth campaign in US history

“Everything becomes a big horse race story — and you guys don’t even know where the horses are.”

That perfect-pitch putdown of the political press corps came courtesy of David Axelrod, who then was Barack Obama’s top strategist, at a Harvard conference following the 2012 election.

Axelrod’s point was that campaign reporters had been overreacting to evanescent gyrations in the national polls while missing almost everything else about the race between Obama and Mitt Romney.

I resurrected that Axelrod quote because, in hindsight, the 2012 campaign belongs to an innocent long-ago age when politics was still comprehensible and took place, for the most part, in public.

But now, just a year before the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, we are on the cusp of the biggest stealth campaign in history.