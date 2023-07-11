FBI director to face harsh critics at House Judiciary oversight hearing

The head of the FBI is expected to face some of the agency’s harshest critics in Congress on Wednesday when he appears for an oversight hearing before the House Judiciary Committee.

The hearing will give Republicans a face-to-face opportunity to question Director Christopher Wray and allow conservatives to air grievances on FBI operations, such as the agency’s role in the federal criminal case against former President Donald Trump.

But Wray, a Trump appointee, also could face questions from both parties about the FBI’s use of a contentious surveillance tool known as Section 702, which expires at the end of the year.

Wray’s testimony, his first before the Judiciary panel since Republicans won control of the House, will come as a wing of the majority remains critical of the FBI over what they perceive as political bias inside the agency.

At least two committee Republicans — Rep. Barry Moore of Alabama and Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey — have co-sponsored a resolution to impeach Wray for “facilitating the development of a Federal police force to intimidate, harass, and entrap American citizens that are deemed enemies of the Biden regime.”