Republican presidential primary: More at stake than just the White House

As the GOP nomination process begins to heat up, the question getting the most attention, especially from the media, is “Can anyone get the traction to effectively challenge Donald Trump and win the nomination, given the former president has significant leads at both the national and state levels?”

Trump’s dominance can be seen in the kickoff state of Iowa, his ill-advised attack on popular GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds notwithstanding, and in New Hampshire, where its popular governor, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, has made his antipathy toward Trump clear. But Trump has even managed to maintain leads in states that are the home territory of other candidates, with Florida and South Carolina the most obvious examples.

Assessing the strengths of the field at this point is part of the process and makes sense. But in the end, for Republican voters who will choose their party’s nominee, there is an even more important question that should drive their decision: “Which candidate is best positioned to win the general election in 2024?”

This is not a time for political retribution or grievance voting because there is more at stake in this election than the presidency, important as it is. The GOP needs to have the strongest possible candidate at the top of the ticket if Republicans are going to win not only the White House but also the majority in the Senate and an expanded majority in the House.

Here’s the challenge: While Republican primary voters will choose their nominee, independent voters will choose the next president and Congress. That’s just reality.