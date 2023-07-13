Manchin opposition imperils Su’s chances of Labor confirmation

Sen. Joe Manchin III said Thursday he would oppose Julie Su’s nomination to be Labor secretary, weakening her chances of confirmation.

Amid opposition from Republicans and without the Manchin's vote, Su must shore up the support of the remaining 50 Democrats and independents who caucus with them, including Sens. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., who have not said how they will vote.

“I believe the person leading the U.S. Department of Labor should have the experience to collaboratively lead both labor and industry to forge compromises acceptable to both parties,” Manchin said in a statement. “While her credentials and qualifications are impressive, I have genuine concerns that Julie Su’s more progressive background prevents her from doing this and for that reason I cannot support her nomination to serve as Secretary of Labor.”

Manchin, D-W.Va., along with Tester and Sinema, voted to confirm Su as deputy secretary of Labor in 2021. The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions in April voted 11-10 along party lines to advance her nomination.

Before arriving at the Labor Department, Su was California’s secretary of labor. Senate Republicans and business groups criticized her tenure there for supporting a state law making it more difficult for employers to classify workers as independent contractors and blamed her for the state's unemployment insurance fraud during the pandemic.