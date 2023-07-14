Harris tries out 2024 messaging ahead of events with advocates

NEW YORK — Vice President Kamala Harris has been workshopping some new material for the 2024 campaign trail.

The vice president was fundraising Thursday at the Upper East Side home of longtime Democratic donor Charles Myers, who told attendees his support for Harris went all the way back to her time as district attorney in San Francisco — and included her own ill-fated 2020 presidential bid.

“I’ve been thinking about it in the context of before and after. So let’s do that for a minute,” Harris said. “Before, so jobs were going overseas, factories were closing. After we got elected, we ... have, as an accomplishment, created over 800,000 manufacturing jobs in the United States.”

She rattled off other policy developments that she and President Joe Biden will surely seek to tout as the presidential campaign season heats up, including progress on semiconductors and prescription drug prices.

The intimate audience at the fully subscribed fundraiser for the Biden Victory Fund was beyond friendly. Myers said in introducing Harris, “I also will say I will be very proud to be the first one to sign up for Harris for President 2028.” That made his residence a good place to try out some lines that could reappear in more formal remarks in a larger campaign venue.