House Democrats look for ‘lines in the sand’ on farm bill

House Democrats are considering how firmly to dig in on farm bill issues they care about as they anticipate partisan fights over food stamps, climate change and other matters as lawmakers approach the expiration of the current law.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the chairman of the House Agriculture and Nutrition Task Force that held its final forum July 13, said there are limits to how far the Democrats are willing to compromise as they seek to influence the bill that sets farm policy for about five years. The current law expires Sept. 30.

"If we're going to get a farm bill, it has to be inclusive. At some point, we're going to have to work together," he said Thursday.

“I think now is the time for Democrats to look seriously at what our values are as Democrats,” he said, adding that there is particular concern “for those individuals who don’t have the lobbyists or other things but they are Americans. They deserve just and fair consideration. There are a lot of Democrats who are not going to support a farm bill that is punitive.”

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., a task force member and a longtime advocate for policies to deal with hunger, was blunter about a clash between Democrats and Republicans over policy and priorities. "Democrats, he said, “need to be on the offensive and drawing lines in the sand now. We can’t settle for the lesser of two evils," he said Thursday.