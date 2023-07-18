LGBTQ-related earmarks fight erupts during House markup

House Republicans are seeking to cut three Democratic projects that would provide services to the LGBTQ community during Tuesday’s fiscal 2024 Transportation-HUD Appropriations markup, enraging Democrats on the committee.

The three earmarks total $3.62 million, with two in Massachusetts and one in Pennsylvania. The projects would be eliminated as part of a Republican en bloc amendment that would advance a range of Republican cultural priorities, including a provision that would ban flying gay pride flags over government buildings. The panel is expected to vote on the amendment later Tuesday.

The committee went into recess just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after ranking member Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., called House Republican conservatives “terrorists” and Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., asked for her words to be stricken from the record.

DeLauro said the move was to “placate the whims of some, who, I might add, in looking historically, do not ever vote for appropriations bills. You are negotiating with terrorists.”

Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., said the committee’s move to strip the earmarks is “bigoted” and described his own experience getting attacked leaving a gay bar that left him unconscious.