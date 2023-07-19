Herzog focuses on shared US-Israel past, skirts Palestinian issue

Israel’s head of state gave a well-received address to Congress on Wednesday that was big on the history of relations with the United States and his optimism for Israel’s democratic future, but short on discussion of the worsening plight of the Palestinians.

Isaac Herzog is the first Israeli president to address a joint meeting of Congress since 1987, when his own father, Chaim Herzog, gave a speech to the House and Senate. In Israel, the position of president is a largely symbolic and unifying role held by statesmen.

When Herzog entered the House chamber, lawmakers stood to applaud him for several minutes, the first of over a dozen standing ovations over the course of his 40-minute speech.

“Today, at this moment in my people’s history, gathering on Capitol Hill to celebrate 75 years of Israeli independence with our greatest partner and friend, the United States of America, my soul is overflowing with pride and joy,” Herzog said to another loud standing ovation. “The people of Israel are grateful to no end for the ancient promise fulfilled and for the friendship we have formed.”

The last Israeli head of government to address Congress was Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who gave a controversial speech in 2015 that panned the multinational nuclear deal with Iran the Obama administration was then in the final stages of negotiating. Several dozen Democrats boycotted that address due to their opposition with the partisan nature in which Netanyahu’s speech was arranged.