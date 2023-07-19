Voters want Supreme Court ethics rules, liberal groups’ polling shows

Voters would be more likely to support Senate candidates who want to pass new ethics rules for Supreme Court justices, new polling shared first with CQ Roll Call from two liberal groups suggests.

The poll, from the Progressive Change Institute and Data for Progress, found that 61 percent of all voters would be more likely to support a candidate who wanted to pass new ethics rules for justices, compared to 18 percent who said they would be less likely to do so. Among Democrats, 78 percent said they would be more likely to support that candidate, compared to 8 percent who would be less likely to do so, while Republicans were 43 percent more likely to support that candidate compared to 29 percent who said they would be less likely to do so.

“Candidates of both parties should be aware that voters want leaders who will stand up to this corrupted and increasingly illegitimate Supreme Court by pushing ethics reform,” Adam Green, the co-founder of the Progressive Change Institute, said in a release.

The poll of 1,207 likely voters was conducted using web panel respondents between June 29 and July 1 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

It comes as Democrats have called for Supreme Court justices to be under an ethics code after reports revealed Justice Clarence Thomas did not disclose trips and a real estate sale financed by Harlan Crow, a GOP donor and longtime friend of Thomas. Another recent report found that Justice Samuel Alito didn’t disclose a trip to Alaska financed by a hedge fund billionaire who had cases come before the Supreme Court. Another recent report said that staff to Justice Sonia Sotomayor pressured institutions where she spoke to purchase books she’s written.