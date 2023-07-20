Biden urged to tackle medical debt beyond credit cards

The Biden administration’s investigation into medical credit cards has drawn praise from consumer groups, but they want it to move quickly — and more broadly — to address the issue of medical debt.

About 20 percent of Americans have medical debt, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The issue has garnered increased attention as health care costs continue to rise, providers get criticized for questionable billing practices and insurers get blamed for denying coverage and raising copays and deductibles.

The Biden administration is trying to address the issue in part by targeting medical credit cards, which have been around for decades but are becoming more prolific as more providers promote them in their offices as a way to pay for care and out-of-pocket costs not covered by insurance.

People spent $23 billion on health care expenses using the medical credit cards and paid $1 billion in deferred interest payments from 2018 through 2020, according to the CFPB.

But the problem is much bigger; an analysis by the health think tank KFF estimates that Americans’ collective medical debt totaled at least $195 billion in 2019.