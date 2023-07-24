Biden names longtime Hill aide Shuwanza Goff as his next legislative affairs director

Shuwanza Goff, a longtime congressional aide with strong relationships on both sides of the aisle, will become the next legislative affairs director at the White House and the first African American woman to serve in the role, President Joe Biden announced Monday.

Goff was previously the White House’s deputy director of legislative affairs and House liaison. She left the administration for the private sector earlier this year but will be rejoining the White House to succeed Louisa Terrell. The White House earlier this month announced Terrell would be stepping down.

“Shuwanza is a proven leader and trusted voice on both sides of the aisle,” Biden said in a statement. “She returns to the White House with strong relationships across both Chambers, forged over more than a decade on Capitol Hill.”

Goff’s first job on the Hill was as a staff assistant in Steny H. Hoyer’s office in 2008, while she was still a graduate student at American University. By 2013 she was Hoyer’s floor director — becoming the first Black woman to serve in the role in the history of the House — tasked with corralling the Democratic Caucus around legislative priorities. She also helped determine which bills made it to the House floor, set the legislative schedule and helped craft the Democratic policy agenda.

“I think I’m most excited about being able to still interact with the House, but doing it through a different sort of vantage point,” she said in December 2020, before departing Congress for the White House. “I expect the job to be similar to what I’m already doing … engaging with the members and knowing and understanding what their priorities are.”