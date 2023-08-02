Senate offices evacuated after ‘bad call’ about active shooter

Capitol Hill was put on lockdown Wednesday following a report of an active shooter that the Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said “may have been a bogus call.”

The Metropolitan Police Department received the call of an active shooter at the Capitol complex at around 2:30 p.m. and relayed it to the Capitol Police. No injuries and no shooter were located but Capitol Police issued alerts as late as 3:59 p.m. saying the threat was ongoing.

“A call came in for an active shooter. It appears to be a bad call. No injuries and no shooter were located. MPD is assisting US Capitol Police,” Officer Hugh Carew said in a statement to CQ Roll Call.

Manger said at a press conference shortly before 4 p.m. that all three Senate office buildings had been cleared. Videos of the incident had shown people quickly leaving an office building, some with their hands in the air. The House and Senate are not in session.

“So far nothing. We found nothing concerning,” Manger said, adding that officers responded to the call "within seconds."