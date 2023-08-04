Billions for clean energy caught in a partisan tug of war

The next few months will be critical for the success or failure of the biggest environmental program in last year's climate, tax and health care law: the $27 billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund.

While Republicans are proposing to rescind large portions of the fund in fiscal 2024 appropriations bills, the EPA is working to enlist organizations that will be tasked with putting the money into action, particularly in communities that have suffered disproportionately from environmental degradation.

The EPA laid out plans for divvying up the fund through three separate grant competitions. Groups have until Sept. 26 to apply for grants from the $7 billion "Solar for All" program and the deadline is Oct. 12 to seek funds from the other two tranches: a $14 billion fund for clean technology projects and a $6 billion fund for developing clean energy in disadvantaged communities.

"The ball is now in the court of the applicants, to show how they will ensure the money flows into real projects and how they will invest in the technical assistance that's needed," said Dale Bryk, director of state and regional policies at the Harvard Environmental and Energy Law Program, which assessed the EPA's implementation plans in comments submitted to the agency in May.

Once the applications are filed, the EPA says it will select two or three "national clean financing institutions" to distribute money from the $14 billion fund, with the goal of providing financing for "tens of thousands of clean technology projects nationwide." Grants from the $6 billion Clean Communities Investment Accelerator will go to as many as seven "hub nonprofit organizations" that will funnel funding and technical assistance to groups in low-income and disadvantaged communities for clean energy projects.