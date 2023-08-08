Accidents sideline Reps. Kathy Manning, Frank D. Lucas

Two members of the House were recuperating Tuesday after separate accidents over the past week.

Rep. Kathy Manning, D.-N.C., suffered a broken sternum and a broken foot in a car accident on Thursday. Manning, 66, was working from home and plans to return to Washington when Congress reconvenes next month, a spokeswoman said.

Rep. Frank D. Lucas, R.-Okla., was injured Friday while working on his ranch. He underwent successful surgery on Monday to repair a broken hip socket, his office said.

Lucas, 63, is chairman of the Science, Space and Technology Committee.

“He sustained no additional injuries. He is feeling well and in good spirits and is looking forward to returning home,’’ a spokesperson said in a statement.