Biden to designate national monument for lands near Grand Canyon

President Joe Biden will designate a new national monument near the Grand Canyon National Park on Tuesday, providing stronger protections for nearly 1 million acres and permanently removing them from consideration for future uranium mining.

Biden will use authority under the 1906 Antiquities Act to establish the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni – Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument. The site, totaling more than 917,000 acres, includes lands of ancestral importance to a dozen tribes, as well as multiple cultural and archaeological sites.

Leaders from a dozen tribes have been pushing for greater protections for these lands, which are managed by the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management. The administration said the designation is a step toward addressing the historical exclusion and dispossession of indigenous people in the area.

“These special places are not a pass through on the way to the Grand Canyon. They are sacred and significant unto their own right. They should not be open to new mining claims and developed beyond recognition,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a briefing Monday. “We are in a new era, one in which we honor tribally led conservation, advance co-stewardship and care about the well-being of Native people.”

The establishment of the monument won't impact private property rights or existing permits for livestock grazing, the administration said. It will also maintain access for hunting and fishing, and existing mining claims, which predate a 20-year mineral withdrawal moratorium initiated in 2012, will remain in effect.