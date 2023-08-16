As Biden celebrates climate funding, Republicans eye the money

The Biden administration is marking the first anniversary of its climate, tax and health care package on Wednesday as House Republicans are doing their best to gouge out big chunks of the funding provided by the bill but remains unspent.

The law had some experts saying the U.S. would move within "striking distance" of Biden's goal to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 from 2005 levels thanks in part to $270 billion in clean energy tax credits and a fee on methane emissions from oil and gas sites.

One year since, the administration is trying to steer the funding to its intended uses, an effort that House Republicans are trying to obstruct in their fiscal 2024 spending bills.

The EPA and the IRS are responsible for two of the major climate parts of the bill.

The IRS' task is to apply energy-related tax credits and deductions, which form the largest climate portion of the bill and total nearly $260 billion in credits to both corporations and consumers. The IRS has issued guidance on a number of subsidies included in the law, including on a credit for as much as $7,500 for the purchase of electric vehicles, which was published in April.