COVID vaccine program for uninsured could be late to pharmacies

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new program to get the next generation of COVID-19 vaccines to uninsured and underinsured Americans will likely not be ready in pharmacies by the time the new vaccines hit the market as early as this September, leaving millions of high-risk Americans in the lurch.

The change comes during a post-pandemic transition. The government has paid for Americans' COVID-19 vaccines with every previous generation of COVID-19 vaccines, but with this next iteration of shots, the cost will switch to the commercial market.

The CDC said the uninsured and underinsured won't be completely out of luck. While shots are not accessible in pharmacies, uninsured and underinsured individuals can get their COVID-19 shots at community health centers and state health departments.

But throughout the pandemic pharmacies have been a primary point of contact for vaccines. Nine out of 10 Americans live within five miles of a pharmacy, according to an analysis from the Journal of the American Pharmacists Association, while other health care points of contact can be much farther away.

'Bridge' delay

In March 2022, the Biden administration announced it had no more money, absent congressional action, to keep providing free vaccines to every member of the public. Instead, it put the onus on insurers to negotiate the price of the vaccines.