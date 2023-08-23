Raimo, former Pelosi counsel and longtime House aide, dies at 79

Bernie Raimo, a longtime counsel to former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a congressional staffer for decades before that, died Tuesday at age 79.

Raimo resided on Capitol Hill until his passing. His family said the cause of death was a stroke.

“For more than four decades — including fifteen years in my office – Bernie served the Congress and our Country with the utmost distinction," Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement. "Whether defending our security and civil liberties on the House Intelligence Committee, upholding integrity in government on the Ethics Committee or sharing his vast institutional knowledge in my Speaker’s Office, his public service was marked by excellence, integrity and good humor."

Raimo, who was born May 29, 1944, in Kansas City, Mo., first came to Capitol Hill as a staffer for Missouri Democratic Sen. Stuart Symington in 1968 before going on to work for the House Intelligence Committee, for what was then the House Committee on Standards of Official Conduct and for Democratic Leaders Richard A. Gephardt and Pelosi.

Raimo was chief counsel to the ethics panel in the early 1990s, when Democrats had the House majority. He served as counsel to both Gephardt and Pelosi, often serving as the bridge between the Democratic leader or speaker’s office and the House Administration Committee.