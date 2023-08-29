FBI shuts down Qakbot malware tied to ransomware, financial fraud

The Justice Department on Tuesday said the FBI led a multinational effort involving the authorities from France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Romania and Latvia to take down criminal infrastructure, disabling malware known as Qakbot.

“The action represents the largest U.S.-led financial and technical disruption of a botnet infrastructure leveraged by cybercriminals to commit ransomware, financial fraud, and other cyber-enabled criminal activity,” the Justice Department said in a statement.

The department said it had seized about $8.6 million in cryptocurrency that criminals had amassed from ransom payments by victims and the money would be returned to victims.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a separate statement that the malware touched on some of the areas security experts in Washington consider most sensitive.

“The victims ranged from financial institutions on the East Coast to a critical infrastructure government contractor in the Midwest to a medical device manufacturer on the West Coast,” Wray said in a statement. He didn’t provide details on the infrastructure sector the contractor was involved in.