HHS releases long-awaited nursing home staffing proposal

The Biden administration released a proposed rule Friday morning that would mandate minimum staffing in nursing homes, but it fell short of what advocates had long been pushing for.

The long-awaited proposed rule would mandate each resident receive at least three hours of direct care per day, with 33 minutes of that care coming from registered nurses. That standard falls below what the average nursing home already provides, according to experts. But the government said Friday 75 percent of nursing homes would have to increase staffing to comply with the proposed standard.

"Establishing minimum staffing standards for nursing homes will improve resident safety and promote high-quality care so residents and their families can have peace of mind," said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

The rule also proposes requiring facilities have registered nurses on staff 24 hours a day, an increase from the eight hours per day currently required.

In all, it's a blow for both patient advocates who wanted higher mandates and nursing home organizations that wanted no mandate at all.