Seoul helps pave a soft-power superhighway

One of the hallmarks of American leadership is its steady commitment to building strong military and economic alliances over many decades. Across Republican and Democratic administrations, often out of the public eye, through hard work and negotiation, Washington and its partners have advanced the growth and security of free-market economies that together drive the world economy.

The U.S.’s strategic relationship with South Korea stands as a good example of this. In the Asia-Pacific theater, South Korea now stands as a major economic ally and driver of global growth.

It’s why we’ve seen current and past South Korean presidents as guests of two official state visits in Washington the past three years, with President Yoon Suk Yeol attending in April and former President Moon Jae-in in spring 2021. Most recently, we saw the unprecedented trilateral meeting at Camp David with President Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Korea’s largest and most influential companies, plus U.S consumers and workers, are seeing the benefits of this tight alliance. Many South Korean manufacturers, including Hyundai Motor, Kia, LG, Samsung and SK Hynix, a major computer chip manufacturer, have become household names to U.S. consumers.

Hyundai Motor is building a new $8.5 billion electric vehicle factory in Georgia. Samsung is building a $17 billion computer chip factory in Austin, Texas. A division of Hanwha has announced a $2.5 billion investment in Georgia for solar technologies. LG recently said it would quadruple its investment in Arizona in an electric battery factory and facility to manufacture energy storage systems. SK Hynix is looking at sites in the United States to build new computer chip packing factories — which put computer chips into modules that then are placed into machines.