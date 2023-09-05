Prosecutors seek delay of conference on Santos ‘to discuss possible paths forward’

Prosecutors handling the federal criminal case of Rep. George Santos want to push back the date of a status conference by more than a month, noting both the government and Santos are continuing discussions on how to move forward.

“The parties have continued to discuss possible paths forward in this matter. The parties wish to have additional time to continue those discussions,” prosecutors wrote in a Tuesday filing.

Santos, a first term Republican from New York, is charged with 13 crimes, including fraud, money laundering and lying on financial disclosure forms.

Attorneys for the Justice Department asked U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert to reschedule the status conference from Thursday to Oct. 27 in Central Islip, New York. The lawyers noted that Santos has been looking through the voluminous discovery materials since the last status conference on June 30, and needs more time to finish his review.

The government also plans to turn over another large batch of materials to Santos this week, which Santos’ lawyer indicated he would need more time on.