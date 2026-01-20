Trump lambastes British for ceding territory as Johnson visits Parliament

Hours before Speaker Mike Johnson became the first speaker in U.S. history to address the British Parliament, President Donald Trump was criticizing the United Kingdom’s planned ceding of overseas territory in the Indian Ocean, including the island of Diego Garcia.

“We’ve always been able to work through our differences calmly as friends. We will continue to do that. I want to assure you this morning that that is still the case,” Johnson, R-La., said in his address to Parliament on Tuesday. “I told the president that I felt that my mission here today was to encourage our friends and help to calm the waters, so to speak, and I hope to do so.”

Johnson cited Prime Minister Keir Starmer and said he believed the United States and the United Kingdom can work through differences of opinion over Trump’s foreign policy.

“I am confident that we can and will maintain and strengthen our special relationship between these two nations, send a message of unity and resolve to our allies around the world, and remind our adversaries and the terrorists and tyrants everywhere that our nations that are dedicated to freedom and justice and order and human dignity are stronger and more resolved now than ever before,” Johnson said.

On social media Monday night, Trump was striking a different tone, both with respect to British territory overseas and his ongoing quest for U.S. control of Greenland.

“Shockingly, our ‘brilliant’ NATO Ally, the United Kingdom, is currently planning to give away the Island of Diego Garcia, the site of a vital U.S. Military Base, to Mauritius, and to do so FOR NO REASON WHATSOEVER,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Trump suggested this was another reason why the United States needs to take control of Greenland, which is currently the territory of Denmark, a NATO ally.

“The UK giving away extremely important land is an act of GREAT STUPIDITY, and is another in a very long line of National Security reasons why Greenland has to be acquired. Denmark and its European Allies have to DO THE RIGHT THING,” Trump posted.

The United Kingdom agreed in May 2025 to give Mauritius sovereignty over the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean, including Diego Garcia. In a May 2025 statement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio — who is also serving as national security adviser — indicated U.S. support for the agreement.

“We commend both the United Kingdom and Mauritius for their leadership, vision, and commitment to ensure that Diego Garcia remains fully operational for the duration of this agreement,” Rubio said. “ We look forward to working closely with both governments to strengthen our collaboration in support of regional peace and stability.”

The agreement provides for the United Kingdom to have a 99-year lease for the military base at Diego Garcia, which can be renewed.

But the timing was notable in part because Johnson, while in the United Kingdom, was asked about Diego Garcia in a televised interview with Nigel Farage, who is a member of Parliament and the leader of the right-wing Reform UK party.

“Thank goodness Trump has vetoed the surrender of the Chagos islands,” Farage posted on X after Trump weighed in.

In the GB News interview, Farage asked directly about Trump’s intentions with respect to a potential U.S. takeover of Greenland, as well whether he agreed with concerns about the U.K. treaty with Mauritius.

Johnson said he had not discussed Diego Garcia with Trump, but told Farage he assumed they all had similar concerns.

“I share your concern. In general, it’s obviously a very important location for us and for the U.K. We recognize that,” Johnson said. “I don’t know that the president has spoken directly to the issue, or as forcefully enough, and to your point.”

Johnson on Greenland

With respect to Greenland, Johnson cited geopolitical and security concerns.

“We take him seriously, not always literally. And I think he’s OK with that. Whereas in America, the far left media, they take him always literally and not seriously, and I think that’s their mistake,” Johnson said.

“I think what the president has in mind with Greenland is he understands the strategic significance of that, the increasing significance,” Johnson said. “I think he wants all of our allies to get it. We face what I believe to be an increasing threat from China, Russia, Iran, and that is a strategic position there. The Arctic is, and … it’s not adequately protected, in the president’s view.”

Trump overnight shared an artificial image depicting himself planting a U.S. flag in Greenland, joined by Rubio and Vice President JD Vance.

Johnson met with senior British officials ahead of his address to Parliament, including the prime minister, in addition to sitting down with a variety of British media outlets during his trip.