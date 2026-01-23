Skip to content
Photos of the week | January 16-22, 2026

A National Park Service ranger salutes at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial after the annual MLK Day observance ceremony on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
By Bill Clark and Tom Williams
Posted January 23, 2026 at 9:50am

The House worked through appropriations bills while the Senate was away during what is usually the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday recess week. Former special counsel John L. “Jack” Smith’s testimony to the House Judiciary Committee, plus a couple of celebrity appearances, highlighted the action. Here are the images captured by CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists this week.

Protesters march on H Street Northwest near the White House on Tuesday, marking the first full year of President Donald Trump’s second term in office. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
President Donald Trump holds pictures of what he says are illegal immigrants arrested by ICE, while speaking in the White House briefing room on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Reps. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and Al Green, D-Texas, speak to reporters Wednesday as the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case of Trump v. Cook, about President Donald Trump’s attempt to fire Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
House Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James R. Comer, R-Ky., speaks during a markup of resolutions to hold former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress for not complying with the committee’s subpoena. The committee voted Wednesday to recommend holding the Clintons in contempt. Ranking member Robert Garcia, D-Calif., appears at left. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Former special counsel John L. “Jack” Smith arrives Thursday in the Rayburn House Office Building for the House Judiciary Committee hearing on his investigation of Trump. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Former special counsel John L. “Jack” Smith recites the Pledge of Allegiance at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Former D.C. Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone, left, argues with far-right extremist Ivan Raiklin during a break in testimony by former special counsel Jack Smith at the House Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday. Former Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, far left, is seen restraining Fanone. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Angie Katsanevas, of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” arrives in the Rayburn House Office Building on Thursday to testify at a House Small Business Committee hearing on franchising. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
From left, Rep. Laurel Lee, R-Fla., Paris Hilton, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., arrive for a news conference on an anti-deepfakes bill outside the Capitol on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Paris Hilton poses on the steps of the Capitol after a news conference Thursday to urge the House to pass an anti-deepfakes bill known as the the Disrupt Explicit Forged Images and Non-Consensual Edits (DEFIANCE) Act. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

