Photos of the week | January 16-22, 2026

The House worked through appropriations bills while the Senate was away during what is usually the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday recess week. Former special counsel John L. “Jack” Smith’s testimony to the House Judiciary Committee, plus a couple of celebrity appearances, highlighted the action. Here are the images captured by CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists this week.
