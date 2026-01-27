Former impeachment witness Vindman seeking Senate seat in Florida

Alexander Vindman, a key witness during President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, announced Tuesday that he’s seeking the Democratic nomination for Senate in Florida.

Vindman, the twin brother of Virginia Democratic Rep. Eugene Vindman, is looking to take on appointed Republican incumbent Ashley Moody. Vindman’s campaign launch video presented him as a check against the president and Republicans, tapping into recent hot-button issues.

“Today our country is in chaos,” Vindman said over footage of the fatal shooting of Renée Good by a federal immigration officer in Minneapolis earlier this month.

“They put Moody in the Senate to be a yes vote for Trump and the billionaires,” he said.

Florida has shifted away from Democrats in recent years, and Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates Moody’s seat Solid Republican. But Vindman brings a national profile to the race and should have little trouble raising campaign funds in a cycle that has already seen Democratic overperformance in the state, driven in part by backlash against Trump.

Last year, Democrat Josh Weil outraised Rep. Randy Fine by roughly 10-to-1 in the April 2025 special election for Florida’s 6th District seat, according to federal campaign filings. Fine prevailed, but Weil posed an unexpected challenge for Republicans in a district that Trump had handily won only months earlier.

In the same election, 1st District Rep. Jimmy Patronis beat his Democratic challenger by 14 points — far lower than the 37-point margin by which Trump carried the district the previous November, according to calculations by elections analyst Drew Savicki.

Vindman became a household name for his testimony corroborating the whistleblower report that led to Trump’s first impeachment. As director for European affairs at the National Security Council during the first Trump administration, Vindman was on the line for the 2019 call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a “favor” — to investigate his political rival, then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The Office of Management and Budget had a hold on military aid to Ukraine at the time.

Vindman reported the call to White House counsel and later testified about it before the House Intelligence Committee. “My intent,” Vindman said before the committee, “was to raise these concerns because they had significant national security implications for our country.”

Vindman was ousted from his NSC role after his House testimony. He retired from the Army in July 2020 after reporting suggested that Trump had pressured Pentagon leaders to block his promotion to colonel.

Niels Lesniewski contributed to this report.