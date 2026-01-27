Skip to content
RollCall logo

Campaigns

Former impeachment witness Vindman seeking Senate seat in Florida

Twin brother of Virginia Rep. Eugene Vindman hopes to take on appointed GOP incumbent Ashley Moody in Florida

Alexander Vindman, right, and his brother — Democratic Rep. Eugene Vindman, who was still a candidate for Virginia’s 7th District at the time — attend a news conference in front of the Capitol on March 13, 2024.
Alexander Vindman, right, and his brother — Democratic Rep. Eugene Vindman, who was still a candidate for Virginia’s 7th District at the time — attend a news conference in front of the Capitol on March 13, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
By Nick Eskow
Posted January 27, 2026 at 3:40pm

Alexander Vindman, a key witness during President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, announced Tuesday that he’s seeking the Democratic nomination for Senate in Florida. 

Vindman, the twin brother of Virginia Democratic Rep. Eugene Vindman, is looking to take on appointed Republican incumbent Ashley Moody. Vindman’s campaign launch video presented him as a check against the president and Republicans, tapping into recent hot-button issues.

“Today our country is in chaos,” Vindman said over footage of the fatal shooting of Renée Good by a federal immigration officer in Minneapolis earlier this month. 

“They put Moody in the Senate to be a yes vote for Trump and the billionaires,” he said.

Florida has shifted away from Democrats in recent years, and Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates Moody’s seat Solid Republican. But Vindman brings a national profile to the race and should have little trouble raising campaign funds in a cycle that has already seen Democratic overperformance in the state, driven in part by backlash against Trump.

Last year, Democrat Josh Weil outraised Rep. Randy Fine by roughly 10-to-1 in the April 2025 special election for Florida’s 6th District seat, according to federal campaign filings. Fine prevailed, but Weil posed an unexpected challenge for Republicans in a district that Trump had handily won only months earlier. 

In the same election, 1st District Rep. Jimmy Patronis beat his Democratic challenger by 14 points — far lower than the 37-point margin by which Trump carried the district the previous November, according to calculations by elections analyst Drew Savicki.

Vindman became a household name for his testimony corroborating the whistleblower report that led to Trump’s first impeachment. As director for European affairs at the National Security Council during the first Trump administration, Vindman was on the line for the 2019 call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a “favor” — to investigate his political rival, then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The Office of Management and Budget had a hold on military aid to Ukraine at the time.

Vindman reported the call to White House counsel and later testified about it before the House Intelligence Committee. “My intent,” Vindman said before the committee, “was to raise these concerns because they had significant national security implications for our country.”

Vindman was ousted from his NSC role after his House testimony. He retired from the Army in July 2020 after reporting suggested that Trump had pressured Pentagon leaders to block his promotion to colonel. 

Niels Lesniewski contributed to this report.

Recent Stories

President Donald Trump takes the stage to speak during a rally in Clive, Iowa, on Tuesday.

Back on campaign trail in Iowa, Trump bets big on tariffs and blaming Biden

Democratic hopefuls in the special election for New Jersey's 11th District include, clockwise from top left, former Rep. Tom Malinowski, former Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way, organizer Analilia Mejia and Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill. (Courtesy Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images; Analilia Mejia for New Jersey/Facebook; Brendan Gill for NJ/Facebook)

In New Jersey special election, Democrats debate who is best to fight Trump

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger signs executive orders after being sworn into office this month at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va.

Virginia judge rules against Democrats’ redistricting push

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem testifies during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Dec. 11, 2025.

A GOP clash over right to carry

A groundhog handler holds Punxsutawney Phil after he saw his shadow during last year’s Groundhog Day festivities in Pennsylvania. Democrats should heed the lessons of recent polling and be wary of another government shutdown, Winston writes.

Another Democratic shutdown: Is it Groundhog Day again?

Voters fill out their ballots at a polling location in Hillsboro, Va., on Election Day 2018.

5 concerning things Trump has said about the 2026 elections