Klobuchar announces campaign for Minnesota governor

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Thursday formally launched her campaign for governor, pledging to be a “transformative” leader of a state that has been rocked by protests over the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

Klobuchar, who is serving her fourth term in the Senate, is likely to consolidate support within the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party in her bid to succeed Gov. Tim Walz, who upended the race this month with his decision not to seek reelection.

The shooting deaths of two people in Minneapolis by federal immigration officers and outrage over the enhanced presence of agents from law enforcement agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement, have put Minnesota squarely in the national spotlight.

“These times call for leaders who can stand up and not be rubber stamps of this administration, but who are also willing to find common ground and fix things in our state,” Klobuchar said in her announcement video. “I believe we must stand up for what’s right and fix what’s wrong. That’s why today, I am announcing my candidacy for governor of the state of Minnesota.”

If she wins, Klobuchar would be the state’s first female governor.

Earlier this month, Walz, the 2024 Democratic nominee for vice president, reversed course and said he would not seek a third term. The governor had been under scrutiny over a statewide fraud scandal involving social service programs. Since then, Minnesota’s turn in the national headlines has only intensified.

The controversy surrounding Walz had Republicans seeing an opening in Minnesota, where they haven’t won a statewide election since Gov. Tim Pawlenty was reelected in 2006. The crowded GOP field to succeed Walz includes state House Speaker Lisa Demuth, former state Sen. Scott Jensen, state Rep. Kristin Robbins, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and former congressional hopeful Kendall Qualls.

Republicans are also making a play for the state’s open Senate seat being vacated by Democrat Tina Smith. They landed a prized recruit last week in former NFL reporter Michele Tafoya, while Democrats are fielding a competitive primary between Rep. Angie Craig and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

Klobuchar’s entry into the gubernatorial race had been anticipated, with the senator filing paperwork for a bid last week. The Democratic field had been largely frozen since Walz’s announcement and as Klobuchar weighed a campaign.

National profile

In Klobuchar, Minnesota Democrats get a candidate with high name recognition and a national profile from her unsuccessful bid for president in 2020. She also brings to the table a dominant electoral track record — most recently, a 16-point reelection win in 2024.

Klobuchar holds the No. 3 spot in Democratic leadership in the Senate. She chaired the Senate Rules and Administration Committee when Democrats last held the majority, and currently serves as the ranking member on the Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee. She is also a member of the Judiciary and Commerce, Science and Transportation panels.

Her congressional portfolio has included a focus on antitrust issues in the tech industry, lowering prescription drug prices and agricultural matters.

“I am running for this job for every person who wants their work recognized and rewarded, for every Minnesotan who wants to buy their first home, for every parent who wants a better world for their kids. I’m running for everyone who wants more affordable health care. For every student, farmer, dreamer and builder,” she said in her announcement. “And I’m running for every Minnesotan who wants ICE and its abusive tactics out of the state we love.”

If elected in November, Klobuchar would be able to pick her successor in the Senate. She’s the fourth incumbent senator to launch a 2026 gubernatorial campaign, joining fellow Democrat Michael Bennet of Colorado and Republicans Tommy Tuberville of Alabama and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee. Tuberville is the only one of the four who must forgo reelection to seek the governorship.

Niels Lesniewski contributed to this report.