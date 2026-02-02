House chairman rejects Clintons’ offer as contempt votes near

The chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Monday rejected an offer from attorneys for Bill and Hillary Clinton that would have the duo avoid being held in contempt of Congress, as the chamber tees up votes on the resolutions later this week.

Chairman James R. Comer, R-Ky., posted Monday on social media that the Clintons do not get to “dictate the terms of lawful subpoenas” and the letter from the attorneys made clear the Clintons “still expect special treatment.”

The Clintons last month did not appear for separate depositions tied to the panel’s investigation of deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The agenda for the House Rules Committee on Monday includes rules for floor debate to consider contempt resolutions.

The Oversight panel advanced contempt measures last month that concluded the Clintons’ “willful refusal to comply” with committee subpoenas “warrants referral to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia for prosecution as prescribed by law.”

In a letter posted on social media Monday, Comer rejected the offer from the Clintons’ attorneys and referenced the terms he says the attorneys offered.

Comer, in the letter, said the panel believed that the offer would not lead to former President Clinton answering many questions. He also said the panel could not agree with a four-hour time limit on the former president’s testimony, saying that a time limit gives the witness an incentive to try to run out the clock.

Comer also rejected a request for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to provide a secondary sworn declaration “in lieu of appearing for a deposition,” according to the letter.

“Your clients’ desire for special treatment is both frustrating and an affront to the American people’s desire for transparency,” Comer wrote.

A House Oversight subcommittee panel voted to subpoena the Clintons last summer as part of the panel’s probe into Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a federal prison sentence. Bill Clinton had appeared in photos with Epstein.

The Oversight committee has said the Clintons declined deposition dates in mid-December, citing the need to attend a funeral, and then declined to propose a date for January.

If the full House adopts contempt measures, the Justice Department would decide whether to pursue criminal charges against the duo, who have long been vilified by President Donald Trump.

During Trump’s second term, the Justice Department has shown a willingness to bring criminal charges against public figures at the direction of the president.