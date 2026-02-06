Skip to content
RollCall logo

Podcasts

The Washington Press Club Foundation dinner debrief

Political Theater, Episode 397

Marissa Lang, an enterprise reporter who was laid off by The Washington Post, hugs a supporter during the Save the Post rally outside the newspaper’s offices on Thursday after about 300 newsroom employees were fired the day before.
Marissa Lang, an enterprise reporter who was laid off by The Washington Post, hugs a supporter during the Save the Post rally outside the newspaper’s offices on Thursday after about 300 newsroom employees were fired the day before. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
By Jason Dick and Jessica Wehrman
Posted February 6, 2026 at 11:54am

Jason Dick and Jessica Wehrman digest their experience at the Washington Press Club Foundation dinner, which came at a time of trauma for journalists on the day of mass layoffs at The Washington Post and otherwise frayed nerves in the nation’s capital. 

Show Notes:

Recent Stories

Chairman Mark Amodei attends a House Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on May 6, 2025.

Mark Amodei, a senior GOP appropriator, to retire at end of term

The proposed Virginia map targets the districts of Republican Reps. Rob Wittman, left, Jen Kiggans and John McGuire.

Proposed Virginia map would help Democrats flip up to four House seats

Ranking member Jeanne Shaheen, left, and Chairman Jim Risch, right, look on as Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives for a Senate Foreign Relations hearing about Venezuela on Jan. 28. Rubio also discussed U.S. policy toward Cuba, which Bruce Stokes writes is fraught with risk.

Regime change in Cuba? Careful what you ask for

Capitol Ink | Celebrity sighting

Demonstrators attend a rally outside The Washington Post offices in downtown Washington on Thursday, after about 300 newsroom employees were laid off. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Photos of the week | January 30-February 5, 2026

The late Rep. John Lewis, is seen on April 15, 2015, recounting his experience in Selma, Ala., to a group of students gathered on the House steps.

You don’t need to view US law-enforcement lawlessness through a ‘Gestapo’ lens