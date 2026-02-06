The Washington Press Club Foundation dinner debrief
Political Theater, Episode 397
Jason Dick and Jessica Wehrman digest their experience at the Washington Press Club Foundation dinner, which came at a time of trauma for journalists on the day of mass layoffs at The Washington Post and otherwise frayed nerves in the nation’s capital.
Show Notes:
- C-SPAN’s video of the dinner and speeches by members of Congress
- A little more about the Washington Press Club Foundation
- Another funding extension eyed as partisan immigration standoff deepens
- Trump roasts Democratic lawmakers, mocks Chip Roy at Prayer Breakfast
- The Political Theater Podcast archives
- Political Theater on YouTube
- Subscribe to the Political Theater newsletter (and other Roll Call newsletters if that’s your jam)