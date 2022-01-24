Pentagon readies troops for possible deployment to Europe

The Defense Department placed thousands of U.S.-based troops on a heightened alert level Monday, preparing them for a quick deployment to Eastern Europe amid a buildup of Russian forces on Ukraine’s border and stalled diplomatic talks to defuse the crisis.

The roughly 8,500 troops are meant to serve as the U.S. contribution to NATO’s Response Force, a multinational force of some 40,000 American and European military personnel, should NATO activate it in response to a further incursion into Ukraine by Russia.

But President Joe Biden hasn't deployed troops, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby stressed during a press conference.

According to Kirby, the “prepare to deploy” order is a demonstration of the commitment of the United States to the NATO alliance, and will shorten the time needed to deploy U.S. forces to Europe, should that become necessary.

U.S. officials have previously said that troops deployed to Europe would be used to bolster NATO's eastern flank, rather than in direct combat with Russia.