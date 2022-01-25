Federal court throws out Alabama’s new congressional map

A panel of three federal judges tossed out Alabama’s latest congressional map in a ruling late Monday night, ordering the state to draw a new map that includes a second district where Black voters have a better chance to elect a candidate of their choice.

In the preliminary injunction, U.S. Circuit Judge Stanley Marcus and U.S. District Judges Anna Manasco and Terry Moorer of the Northern District of Alabama ordered the state to draw a new congressional map before its May primary, finding the current one likely violated the Voting Rights Act. The two lawsuits at issue allege the state legislature unlawfully packed most of the state’s Black voters into the 7th District and scattered the rest of the Black population among the other districts — and the court agreed.

“Black voters have less opportunity than other Alabamians to elect candidates of their choice to Congress,” the ruling said.

The ruling delayed by two weeks the state’s Jan. 28 candidate qualification deadline to allow for a new map to be drawn. It was the first time a federal court has ruled against a map for likely Voting Rights violations this redistricting cycle.

In the ruling, the judges also left open the possibility of drawing their own map if the legislature fails to draw one that passes muster.