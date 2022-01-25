SEC’s Peirce says agency guidance on nonfungible tokens needed

The growth of so-called nonfungible tokens has at least one Securities and Exchange Commission member thinking the agency needs to release guidance on the digital assets this year.

Commissioner Hester Peirce, a cryptocurrency supporter, said such guidelines would help the public understand the agency’s thinking.

“As a regulator, I mean it’s something that I’m watching because the growth has been pretty astounding,” Peirce said in an interview with CQ Roll Call. “I’m sure people are thinking about ways that they can use the idea of an NFT in the financial space."

Nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, came to prominence as a new form of ownership: a digital asset attached to a piece of artwork or music. The owner of an NFT, though, often doesn’t own the original piece, only the digital marker that points to it. The idea has been touted for its potential to represent shares of a company or act as in-game currency for video games.

NFT trading volume surged in the third quarter of 2021, increasing by 704 percent from the previous quarter and more than 38,000 percent year over year, according to DappRadar, a data and analysis company. The surge came as soaring values gave rise to get-rich-quick thoughts among the public. Political candidates and celebrities alike have since launched NFTs.