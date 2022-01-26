As Congress contemplates, White House issues sanctions threat to Russia

Lawmakers are expected to resume negotiations when they return to Washington next week around a sanctions bill they hope will help convince Russian President Vladimir Putin not to order another invasion of Ukraine. But the White House may act first.

And while the focus on Capitol Hill has been on a Democratic-backed sanctions measure from Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez, D-N.J., the White House is making clear it does not need to wait for lawmakers to act in order to inflict “massive” economic costs on Moscow. Administration officials are poised to use extensive sanctions and trade authorities previously provided to the executive branch by Congress.

“We are prepared to implement sanctions with massive consequences” and that go much further than economic penalties imposed by the United States in 2014 as punishment for Russia’s military annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, a senior administration official told reporters during a Tuesday call. “The gradualism of the past is out and this time we will [start] at the top of the escalation ladder and we’ll stay there.”

As a matter of diplomatic strategy, the White House says it will not publicly detail what sanctions are being contemplated — both unilaterally and in tandem with the European Union. But the Biden official, granted anonymity to be candid, said the Kremlin “very clearly” knows what economic punishments are at stake over its actions toward Ukraine, where it has amassed over 100,000 troops along the former Soviet republic’s borders.

The Biden administration’s reticence to lay out in public detail its sanctions plan is unfortunate, argues Adam M. Smith, a sanctions lawyer with the firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.