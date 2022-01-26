Charities lobbying to restore expanded tax deduction for giving

Nonprofits are urging lawmakers to restore more generous tax breaks for charitable giving as they consider a fresh round of pandemic aid with the omicron variant caseload still at worrying levels.

After temporary expansions meant to help charities stay afloat during the COVID-19 crisis expired at the end of the year, advocates are hoping for a revival.

The first round of coronavirus aid in March 2020 widened eligibility for charitable deductions beyond those who itemize on their returns, a pool of taxpayers that shrank considerably after the 2017 tax law doubled the standard deduction while limiting itemized deductions for state and local taxes, mortgage interest and more.

The March 2020 law allowed an “above the line” deduction of up to $300 for charitable giving in 2020, meaning that the almost 90 percent of taxpayers who take the standard deduction had a new incentive to give. Then in a year-end 2020 law renewing many tax relief provisions, policymakers extended that above-the-line deduction for another year and doubled it for married couples filing jointly, allowing them to deduct up to $600.

David L. Thompson, vice president of public policy for the National Council of Nonprofits, said the group will be pressing lawmakers to bring back the incentive as part of any new pandemic aid and to make it more generous. The Council has a network of more than 25,000 organizations.