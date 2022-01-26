House competition bill includes more trade aid for workers

Democrats on the Ways and Means Committee offered ambitious plans in a sweeping competition bill released Tuesday night to expand the Trade Adjustment Assistance program, advance tougher requirements that countries must meet to receive trade breaks, and make it difficult for China and other nonmarket countries to ship goods to the U.S. through the mail duty-free.

Committee Democrats said a Senate competition bill fell short of their goals by omitting the Trade Adjustment Assistance program and by renewing the Generalized System of Preferences without requiring participating countries to meet more stringent labor and human rights standards. The Senate bill also would reauthorize the miscellaneous tariff program of time-limited tariff reductions and eliminations on industrial products and chemicals without excluding finished goods.

Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., said the Senate bill broke with requirements that legislation with tax implications originate with his committee, failed to meet workers’ needs, and was not tough enough on China’s trade practices and policies that put the U.S. at a disadvantage.

In a statement, Neal said the House draft bill “ensures American workers, manufacturers, and farmers have all the tools they need to succeed in the world economy. This legislation is the boldest, best option we have to stand up to China’s harmful actions and support American workers, and I look forward to discussing these proposals further during our conference on the package with the Senate.”

The top Republican on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, Rep. Frank D. Lucas of Oklahoma, criticized the competitiveness package in a statement Tuesday night, saying Democratic leaders should have sought consensus with the Senate. “At first glance, this bill actually weakens our ability to deal with the malign influence from China,” Lucas said.