New Democratic strategy: Repackage the BBB and expect a different result

What’s worse than seeing sausage being made? Watching Democratic leaders lurch from issue to issue trying to reinvent a winning legislative strategy in the Washington equivalent of a Macy’s window. It’s not pretty.

Anyone who doubts that assertion need only listen one more time to President Joe Biden’s destructive and divisive “voting rights” speech, the tone of which was so vitriolic that even some Democrats felt the need to disavow it. But it appears the White House and Democratic Hill leaders have only one play in their playbook.

No compromise. No unity. No centrist approach to governing despite an almost evenly divided Congress and country.

For the past 12 months, Biden’s Washington has become “curious and curiouser,” to quote Alice, a wonderland of missteps, miscues, misinformation and what is increasingly being seen as an inability to govern.

But it isn’t entirely his fault. Biden does seem to be in a perpetual state of denial when it comes to his sinking presidency. He is saddled with Democratic congressional leaders in disarray and disagreements and a White House staff pushing him to ideological extremes.