Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer is retiring. Breyer was appointed in 1994 by President Bill Clinton and at 83 is the oldest member of the court.

CQ Roll Call dug into its photo archives for images of his life in Washington throughout his decades of service.

Supreme Court nominee Stephen G. Breyer and Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, meet on Capitol Hill at Hatch's office in the spring of 1994. (Chris Martin/CQ Roll Call archive)

Sen. Ted Kennedy, D-Mass., with Breyer at his confirmation hearing in 1994. (Laura Patterson/CQ Roll Call archive)

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg embraces President Barack Obama as he enters the House to deliver a State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress in 2010. Justices Anthony Kennedy and Breyer (right) are next to Ginsburg. (AFP/Tim Sloan/Pool file photo)

Breyer speaks during the National Day of Remembrance commemoration of the Holocaust in the Capitol in 2011. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Breyer and Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia confer before testifying at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building entitled "Considering the Role of Judges Under the Constitution of the United States" in 2011. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

From left, retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, Breyer and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., talk following Stevens receiving the Paul H. Douglas Award for Ethics in Government in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in 2014. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

The casket of Scalia is carried into the Great Hall of the Supreme Court for a private ceremony in Washington in 2016. Supreme Court justices from back left: Elena Kagan, Samuel A. Alito Jr., Ginsburg, Anthony Kennedy, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., Clarence Thomas, Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool file photo)