Stephen Breyer to retire from Supreme Court

Justice Stephen G. Breyer is retiring from the Supreme Court, which sets the stage for President Joe Biden to nominate what could be the first Black woman justice and yet another contentious Senate confirmation process.

The news was first reported by NBC News, and followed quickly by the Associated Press, New York Times, NPR and other media. Breyer is expected to finish out the current court’s term before stepping down, according to NBC. A tweet from White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated that “It has always been the decision of any Supreme Court Justice if and when they decide to retire, and how they want to announce it, and that remains the case today. We have no additional details or information to share from @WhiteHouse.”

Breyer, 83, proved a reliably liberal vote at a high court that was always dominated by conservatives during his 27-plus years there, which sharply limited his chances to write landmark majority opinions.

His relatively centrist ideology and focus on the practical aspects of a case also meant the more smoldering high-profile ideological dissents were written by other members of the liberal wing of the court.

But the one-time Senate staffer made his mark during oral arguments with often lengthy hypotheticals, and a relentless interest on the real-world effect of the court’s decisions.