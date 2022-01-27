Pharmacies, governors say Biden test program is depleting supply

The Biden administration’s program to make 1 billion COVID-19 rapid tests available to Americans across the country appears to be exacerbating pharmacy supply shortages and making it more difficult for Americans to find tests on short notice after a virus exposure, say some pharmacists and state officials.

“It’s just a matter of numbers. I mean, there’s just no question that you take a billion tests out of the supply chain, and it’s going to have an impact,” said Kurt Proctor, senior vice president of strategic initiatives at the National Community Pharmacists Association.

The White House pushed back against this characterization and said neither states nor pharmacies should be experiencing any supply problems now.

On Jan. 18, the White House launched its program to allow Americans to order rapid tests for free with delivery from the U.S. Postal Service. The Biden administration purchased and reserved 1 billion tests for the program.

The administration’s program also has its limits. Each residential address can only order four tests, and it will take seven to 12 days just to ship the tests.