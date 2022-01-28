Congress must call Amazon’s bluff on antitrust

An army of Big Tech lobbyists has reportedly descended upon Capitol Hill to try to convince lawmakers that a suite of legislation designed to plug gaps in antitrust law would be a death knell for their platforms. But this is just the latest scare tactic from companies like Amazon and their minions. As Congress evaluates the bills currently on the table, it must call Big Tech’s bluff on these claims and make beefing up our competition policies a top priority for 2022.

Amazon, alongside the trade groups it supports, has been shouting from the rooftops that bipartisan antitrust legislation would force it to shut down some of its services — everything from Prime’s free shipping and orders from Alexa. If you listened to what Big Tech was saying, you would assume that these bills would mean the end of everyday life as we know it.

It doesn’t take much to see through such transparently hollow claims. For starters, Amazon and other Big Tech antitrust opponents can’t even get their own stories straight about what the legislative packages would actually do.

For instance, the Chamber of Progress declared that S 2992, or the “nondiscrimination” legislation, would “ban Amazon Prime.” But Amazon’s chief lobbyist had a slightly different take, stating that while the bill would not “ban” Prime, it may prove to be crippling. And back in October, when Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., introduced the measure, opponents said the biggest blow would actually be to Amazon Basics, the company’s private-label brand.

At the same time, it also isn’t far off to say that Big Tech is portraying the specter of a more muscular competition policy as a matter of life and death. The Washington Post recently reported how NetChoice, which counts Amazon and Meta as some of its members, is flooding social media with sensationalistic ads claiming that the suite of bills from the Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee would prevent Alexa users from asking their household device, “How do I perform CPR?”