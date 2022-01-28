Unspent funds color debate over additional pandemic relief

Democrats anticipate a new White House request for additional funds to cushion the fallout from a lingering COVID-19 pandemic that could pump more money into testing, vaccines, hospitals and schools.

But after several previous rounds of relief, including last year’s mammoth $1.9 trillion package, any new request is sure to be met with questions about whether existing funds are still in the pipeline.

Of $5.7 trillion in fiscal support Congress has provided since early 2020, about $800 billion remains unspent or uncommitted, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a think tank, though those figures are reported with a lag.

Two key Republican senators have already raised questions about why the nation faces a virus testing shortage after Congress appropriated what they estimated to be $82.6 billion for testing-related programs over the last two years.

“It does not appear to be because of a lack of funding, but a more fundamental lack of strategy and a failure to anticipate future testing needs by the administration,” they wrote.