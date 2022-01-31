Joe Biden can reset his presidency with Willow the cat

What are those needs? Like humans, cats can be a walking contradiction. They are operationally progressive — pro-strong welfare state of free food and pets — yet symbolically conservative — anti-foreigners, territorial, against change, support the right to bear claws.

Those contradictions are enough to call them deplorables or demon cats. But Biden can’t project human or dog behaviors onto cats just like he can’t project the desires of Democratic constituencies onto the rest of the country. Cats are cats! Americans are Americans. If he doesn’t change, he’ll get a hiss, swat or lower approval ratings.

If Biden learned how to adapt to the #MeToo era, he can learn how to adapt to #MeowToo. This means learning cat-speak. It’s a subtle language. There’s no smile or nod of approval. A wagging tail is good for a dog, but bad for a cat. A cat’s ears, eyes and posture are all additional clues about whether a cat is comfortable, anxious, hurting or ready to attack. It may seem like a different world of communicating, but embracing cat-speak is the ultimate act for an empathic president. When Red and Blue America are living in increasingly separate worlds, piercing the bubbles goes a long way to communicating to everyone, not just the dog-wagging Democratic supporters.

Yet, in trying to please everyone, Biden could end up pleasing no one. That’s been abundantly clear in his futile attempts so far to wrangle the Democratic big tent to pass Build Back Better. Environmentalists are often at odds with labor unions. One Democratic fiscal hawk is concerned about deficits while another is concerned about raising taxes.

Coalition management is just as important with cats. There’s a reason “fighting like cats and dogs” and “cat and mouse chase” are common phrases. Cats see the world through the eyes of a predator and potential prey. It makes cohabitating a challenge.