Groups back House provision to bar duty-free Chinese goods

An alliance of unions, manufacturers and trade associations is urging congressional leaders to use a research and competition bill to end China-based companies’ ability to sell duty-free goods directly to U.S. consumers.

“As every day goes by and another two million shipments enter our country without scrutiny, or paying applicable taxes or tariffs, our economic and national security are further hollowed out,” the groups said in a letter to congressional leaders. The 3,000-page House bill includes a provision that would end the access for Chinese companies, and a lawmaker withdrew an amendment that would remove that provision.

The Rules Committee is scheduled to review the bill Tuesday. House Ways and Means Trade Subcommittee Chair Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., offered the provision focusing on mailed or express courier shipments into the U.S. of goods valued at $800 or less and not subject to U.S. tariffs or documentation. The value threshold is known as the de minimis level.

The Rules Committee may skip discussion of the provision after Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., withdrew an amendment to remove the section.

But supporters want to make sure they underscore what they see as necessary language that is not part of the Senate’s China competition bill. The House and Senate are expected to negotiate a compromise bill from the two measures.