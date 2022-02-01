OMB nominee says new Biden budget coming in March

President Joe Biden is likely to submit his fiscal 2023 budget request shortly after the March 1 State of the Union address, his acting White House budget chief told senators Tuesday.

At one of two confirmation hearings to be the permanent director of the Office of Management and Budget, Shalanda D. Young suggested a March timeline for a budget submission that would mark the start of the appropriations process for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.

“It is typical that the State of the Union would lead into a budget,” Young told the Senate Budget Committee. “So that is certainly our expectation, that you would see that normal course of interaction between the State of the Union and the budget.”

Plans for a new budget come as Congress is struggling to reach a deal on overdue appropriations for the current fiscal year, which began last October. The government is operating under a stopgap funding measure that is scheduled to expire on Feb. 18.

But if Congress can’t pass an omnibus spending package this month, it’s possible that White House plans for a new budget submission could slip. Under budget law, the president is required to submit a budget request on the first Monday of February, but there is no penalty for blowing that deadline and it’s not unusual for White House budgets to be delayed.